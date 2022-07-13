Allworth Financial LP Purchases 528 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7,542.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

