Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ideanomics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 948,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ideanomics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 192,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

IDEX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

