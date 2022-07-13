Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 807 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

