Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 983 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.