Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 7,776.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in TowneBank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

