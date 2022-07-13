Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.