Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

