Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 330.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

