Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 156,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

