Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.73 and a beta of 1.57. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.