Allworth Financial LP Sells 111 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,834,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,991. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.