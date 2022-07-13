Allworth Financial LP Sells 136 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.55.

ITW opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.03 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

