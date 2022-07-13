Allworth Financial LP Sells 353 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

