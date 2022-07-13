Allworth Financial LP Sells 682 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

STAG opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

