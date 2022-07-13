Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

