Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,409,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,534.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

