Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,534.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

