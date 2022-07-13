Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,534.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

