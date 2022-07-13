Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,438,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,534.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

