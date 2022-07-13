Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,254.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,534.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

