Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,254.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,534.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

