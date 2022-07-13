Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,245,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,534.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

