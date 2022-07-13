Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,245,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,725,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,916,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 103,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,331,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,534.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

