Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,534.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

