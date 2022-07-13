Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 3.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.