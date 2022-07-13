Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

