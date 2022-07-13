Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTB stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $981.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.94%.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

