América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.93

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $19.45. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.