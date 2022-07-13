American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as low as C$3.17. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 9,063 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.92 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

