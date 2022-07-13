Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.30. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

