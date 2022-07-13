AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,016,375 shares of company stock worth $902,404,406. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

