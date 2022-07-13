Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

