Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target at $16.83

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atlas by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

