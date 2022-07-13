Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.46

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.46.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,107.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

