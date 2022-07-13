Analysts Set Expectations for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

