Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

YRI opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

