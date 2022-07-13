Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter.
YRI opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39.
Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Read More
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.