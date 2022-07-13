Analyzing Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Compass alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $13.19, indicating a potential upside of 209.57%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Compass has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion N/A -$494.10 million ($1.15) -3.70 Powerbridge Technologies $32.09 million N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass beats Powerbridge Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.