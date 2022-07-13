Analyzing Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immunocore alerts:

51.2% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Immunocore and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $35.80 million 53.77 -$180.86 million ($3.68) -11.93 Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.71 $231.06 million $0.92 22.90

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -295.99% -61.86% -37.05% Exelixis 19.60% 13.77% 11.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunocore and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exelixis 0 0 7 0 3.00

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Immunocore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Exelixis.

Risk and Volatility

Immunocore has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats Immunocore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.