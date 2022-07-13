Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,600.
Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.
About Antibe Therapeutics
