Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,600.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

