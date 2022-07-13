ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 4,121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $111,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

