APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $32.74. APA shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 165,495 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

