Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,556.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.