Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.28.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

