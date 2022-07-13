Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.