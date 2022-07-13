Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.40. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 229,625 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.99 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.
Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.
