ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.