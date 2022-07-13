Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.