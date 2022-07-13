Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 1.5%

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Approximately 268,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,102,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Get Artemis Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair Clayton acquired 250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($5,946.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,000.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.