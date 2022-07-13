ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $434.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

