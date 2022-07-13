ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,645.37

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,645.37 ($19.57) and traded as low as GBX 908 ($10.80). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 951 ($11.31), with a volume of 295,742 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.02) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.35) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($48.76) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,415.36 ($28.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £950.43 million and a PE ratio of 3,170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,645.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($582,930.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

